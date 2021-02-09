EWTN News Nightly | Monday, February 8, 2021 On EWTN News Nightly tonight: The first variant of the coronavirus was first discovered in South Africa, and now the country has suspended plans to … More





On EWTN News Nightly tonight: The first variant of the coronavirus was first discovered in South Africa, and now the country has suspended plans to immunize frontline health workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine. As our nation continues to see a decline in overall Covid-19 cases as well as hospital admissions, President Joe Biden visited a vaccination site in Arizona, Monday—virtually--from the White House. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes the effects of President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief plan will restore full employment by next year. However, many GOP Senators say the president's proposal is too expensive and could trigger runaway inflation. In Rome, the Ambassador of Japan to the Holy See, Seiji Okada, joins to share what he hopes to accomplish in his role. Virginia's Catholic bishops are voicing their support, as legislation to abolish the death penalty passes both the House of Delegates and the State Senate. Bishop Michael Burbidge joins to discuss the Catechism of the Catholic Church in terms of the dignity of the person and why that's so important for people to keep in mind when thinking about the issue of the death penalty. And finally, on the World Day of Prayer Against Human Trafficking and the feast day of Saint Josephine Bakhita, law fellow and director of the program in human rights at the Catholic University of America, William Saunders, joins to share what we are seeing, globally, in terms of the number of people affected by human trafficking, and what type of impact the coronavirus has had on it. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly