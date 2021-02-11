President Biden Issues Verbal Warning to Myanmar Military After Recent Coup: ‘World is Watching’ President Joe Biden--speaking from the White House before heading to the Pentagon, Wednesday--warned … More





President Joe Biden--speaking from the White House before heading to the Pentagon, Wednesday--warned the military leaders of Burma/Myanmar in Southeast Asia, who recently seized power in a coup, to refrain from using violence against demonstrators seeking democracy. Biden approved an order “…to immediately sanction the military leaders who directed the coup…” Meanwhile, the White House Covid-19 Response Team urged Americans to keep wearing masks, despite growing weariness, saying now is not the time to take them off of faces and also saying it has seen “no red flags” regarding thousands of pregnant women getting the vaccine. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: President Biden Issues Verbal Warning to Myanmar Military After Recent Coup: ‘World is Watching’President Joe Biden--speaking from the White House before heading to the Pentagon, Wednesday--warned the military leaders of Burma/Myanmar in Southeast Asia, who recently seized power in a coup, to refrain from using violence against demonstrators seeking democracy. Biden approved an order “…to immediately sanction the military leaders who directed the coup…” Meanwhile, the White House Covid-19 Response Team urged Americans to keep wearing masks, despite growing weariness, saying now is not the time to take them off of faces and also saying it has seen “no red flags” regarding thousands of pregnant women getting the vaccine. EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly