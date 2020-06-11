Adoremus in aeternum

“Out of the darkness of my life, so much frustrated, I put before you the one great thing to love on earth: the Blessed Sacrament … There you will find romance, glory, honour, fidelity, and the true … More

“Out of the darkness of my life, so much frustrated, I put before you the one great thing to love on earth: the Blessed Sacrament … There you will find romance, glory, honour, fidelity, and the true way of all your loves upon earth.” – J. R. R. Tolkien. Photo taken in the convent chapel of the Dominican Nuns at Summit, NJ.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr