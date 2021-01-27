Clicks3
What People Think about the Police in Baltimore Sign your “Prayer Pledge” for the police here: tfpstudentaction.org/…dge-to-protect-police-officers TFP Student Action volunteers held a “honk” campai…More
What People Think about the Police in Baltimore
Sign your “Prayer Pledge” for the police here: tfpstudentaction.org/…dge-to-protect-police-officers
TFP Student Action volunteers held a “honk” campaign in downtown Baltimore, Maryland. The sun was hot, but not hot enough to burn out the joy that comes from defending a noble cause. After starting the campaign with a few Hail Mary’s in honor of Mary, the Queen of Angels, TFP members began to invite passersby to show their support: “If you love America, support our police!”
Through St. Michael the Archangel, the great warrior-intercessor in Heaven, may Our Lord and Our Lady protect America and grant the police the grace of fortitude to continue their noble service in maintaining peace and order in society.
Indeed, history can be divided into two camps, between those who serve God and neighbor and those, like Lucifer, who repeat the prideful cry of non serviam, I will not serve.
#pray #police #baltimore
Site: tfpstudentaction.org
Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa
Sign your “Prayer Pledge” for the police here: tfpstudentaction.org/…dge-to-protect-police-officers
TFP Student Action volunteers held a “honk” campaign in downtown Baltimore, Maryland. The sun was hot, but not hot enough to burn out the joy that comes from defending a noble cause. After starting the campaign with a few Hail Mary’s in honor of Mary, the Queen of Angels, TFP members began to invite passersby to show their support: “If you love America, support our police!”
Through St. Michael the Archangel, the great warrior-intercessor in Heaven, may Our Lord and Our Lady protect America and grant the police the grace of fortitude to continue their noble service in maintaining peace and order in society.
Indeed, history can be divided into two camps, between those who serve God and neighbor and those, like Lucifer, who repeat the prideful cry of non serviam, I will not serve.
#pray #police #baltimore
Site: tfpstudentaction.org
Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/
Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/
Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa