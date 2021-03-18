Clicks5.6K
Saint Joseph (Feast Day: March 19) Did You Know? Saint Joseph (Feast Day: March 19) The first episode in an ongoing series of brief videos filled with interesting details regarding the lives and …More
Saint Joseph (Feast Day: March 19)
Did You Know? Saint Joseph (Feast Day: March 19)
The first episode in an ongoing series of brief videos filled with interesting details regarding the lives and miracles of well-known and lesser-known saints, and the devotions and traditions that have developed around them over time.
TRANSCRIPTION
Saint Joseph was a carpenter and the foster-father of Jesus. Not much is known of Joseph's life, except that he was "of the House of David" and lived in Nazareth, Israel...where today, the Church of St. Joseph's Carpentry marks the traditional location of his workshop.
Ever wonder why statues and paintings of Joseph depict his staff topped with flowers? The flowered staff is a reminder of how Mary's spouse was chosen.
According to legend, when the time came for Mary to be betrothed, the Temple priests gathered the walking sticks of all prospective suitors. Miraculously, Joseph's burst into flower. This was a sign that God had chosen Joseph as the earthly spouse and guardian of Our Lady.
It is not known when Joseph died, but we do know that he was still living when Jesus was twelve years old.
For the first 1400 years of the Church there was virtually no devotion to Saint Joseph. Due to early heresies that denied that Christ was divine, the Church Fathers found it prudent to downplay the husband of Mary and foster-father of Jesus.
Around 1400, there was a sudden surge in devotion to Saint Joseph, culminating in 1479 when Pope Sixtus IV finally gave Joseph a feast day -- March 19.
This increase in attention led to the 1650 founding of the Sister's of St. Joseph, who today number more than 14,000 worldwide, and the elaborate St. Joseph's Day Altars - constructed annually around the world and adorned with candles, flowers, statues, and food - all dedicated to this holy carpenter on his feast day.
Joseph's profession is undoubtedly why he was chosen to be the patron saint of workers, but his popularity went further. He was declared the patron saint of several countries including Canada, China and Mexico. And in 1870 Pope Pius IX gave Saint Joseph his highest honor, declaring him Universal Protector of the Catholic Church.
And that's how a simple carpenter became the saint we know today.
Did You Know? Saint Joseph (Feast Day: March 19)
The first episode in an ongoing series of brief videos filled with interesting details regarding the lives and miracles of well-known and lesser-known saints, and the devotions and traditions that have developed around them over time.
TRANSCRIPTION
Saint Joseph was a carpenter and the foster-father of Jesus. Not much is known of Joseph's life, except that he was "of the House of David" and lived in Nazareth, Israel...where today, the Church of St. Joseph's Carpentry marks the traditional location of his workshop.
Ever wonder why statues and paintings of Joseph depict his staff topped with flowers? The flowered staff is a reminder of how Mary's spouse was chosen.
According to legend, when the time came for Mary to be betrothed, the Temple priests gathered the walking sticks of all prospective suitors. Miraculously, Joseph's burst into flower. This was a sign that God had chosen Joseph as the earthly spouse and guardian of Our Lady.
It is not known when Joseph died, but we do know that he was still living when Jesus was twelve years old.
For the first 1400 years of the Church there was virtually no devotion to Saint Joseph. Due to early heresies that denied that Christ was divine, the Church Fathers found it prudent to downplay the husband of Mary and foster-father of Jesus.
Around 1400, there was a sudden surge in devotion to Saint Joseph, culminating in 1479 when Pope Sixtus IV finally gave Joseph a feast day -- March 19.
This increase in attention led to the 1650 founding of the Sister's of St. Joseph, who today number more than 14,000 worldwide, and the elaborate St. Joseph's Day Altars - constructed annually around the world and adorned with candles, flowers, statues, and food - all dedicated to this holy carpenter on his feast day.
Joseph's profession is undoubtedly why he was chosen to be the patron saint of workers, but his popularity went further. He was declared the patron saint of several countries including Canada, China and Mexico. And in 1870 Pope Pius IX gave Saint Joseph his highest honor, declaring him Universal Protector of the Catholic Church.
And that's how a simple carpenter became the saint we know today.
www.nazarethinfo.org/show_item.asp
St. Joseph's Church Nazareth, the Holy Land
Free Entrance
Open Hours:
Winter - Monday to Saturday, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Summer - Saturday to Sunday, 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
tel: 04-6572501
Note: Please dress modestly and speak softly.
The St. Joseph church is built where, according to tradition, used to be the carpentry workshop of Joseph, father of Jesus. Some of …More
St. Joseph's Church Nazareth, the Holy Land
Free Entrance
Open Hours:
Winter - Monday to Saturday, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Summer - Saturday to Sunday, 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
tel: 04-6572501
Note: Please dress modestly and speak softly.
The St. Joseph church is built where, according to tradition, used to be the carpentry workshop of Joseph, father of Jesus. Some of …More
www.nazarethinfo.org/show_item.asp
St. Joseph's Church Nazareth, the Holy Land
Free Entrance
Open Hours:
Winter - Monday to Saturday, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Summer - Saturday to Sunday, 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
tel: 04-6572501
Note: Please dress modestly and speak softly.
The St. Joseph church is built where, according to tradition, used to be the carpentry workshop of Joseph, father of Jesus. Some of the traditions also claim this was Joseph's house.
This Franciscan church was established in 1914 over the ruins of more ancient churches and is located in the Basilica of Annunciation area. In the crypt (the lower level of the church) there’s an ancient water pit, mosaics, caves and barns from ancient Nazareth that has survived since the 1st and 2nd centuries B.C. One of the cave, according to tradition, was used as Joseph's workshop.
The church also reflects the Jewish roots of Christianity: in the past, the Christian prayers has accepted the Jewish bathe commandment and built ritual baths in the church to do so.
Description of the Church
The church is built in a Neo Romanski style, based on the foundations of the ancient Crusader church. It has 3 long halls ending with 3 enceintes on the east, built over Crusaders’ remains. The stairs are leading to the lower floor, where there’s crypt holding archeological remains from the Nazareth village times as well as the cave used as Joseph's workshop.
In 1950 the apses were decorated by an Italian artist. The main picture shows the holy family and an additional one is of Joseph only. Around the podium there’s an additional picture of the holy family. The windows decorations tell the story of the place as well.
History of the Church
The Crusaders built this church on the 12th century over earlier remains of another church from the Byzantine Times. This church was not commemorating the house of Joseph. this was probably a later tradition.
The Crusader Church was built in a style that was common in France in the 12th century: it had 3 arched enceintes and was divided to one big hall and 2 wings in a cross shape. The crypt on the lower level of the church was not changed during Crusader time.
After the Arabic occupation in the 13th century, the place was left in ruins for hundreds of years. In 1754 it was purchased by the Franciscans and they have built a chapel for St. Joseph. Later on, the Franciscans have managed to purchase the area surrounding the church as well. In 1908, archeological excavations were done there by Father Prof. Veo, who discovered the remains of the Byzantine Church from the 5th or 6th century.
He published his findings in the book "Nazareth and its Two Entrances", written in French. The foundations for building the church on this specific spot was the cave in the crypt, which was used as a residency cave on earlier times.
St. Joseph's Church Nazareth, the Holy Land
Free Entrance
Open Hours:
Winter - Monday to Saturday, 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Summer - Saturday to Sunday, 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
tel: 04-6572501
Note: Please dress modestly and speak softly.
The St. Joseph church is built where, according to tradition, used to be the carpentry workshop of Joseph, father of Jesus. Some of the traditions also claim this was Joseph's house.
This Franciscan church was established in 1914 over the ruins of more ancient churches and is located in the Basilica of Annunciation area. In the crypt (the lower level of the church) there’s an ancient water pit, mosaics, caves and barns from ancient Nazareth that has survived since the 1st and 2nd centuries B.C. One of the cave, according to tradition, was used as Joseph's workshop.
The church also reflects the Jewish roots of Christianity: in the past, the Christian prayers has accepted the Jewish bathe commandment and built ritual baths in the church to do so.
Description of the Church
The church is built in a Neo Romanski style, based on the foundations of the ancient Crusader church. It has 3 long halls ending with 3 enceintes on the east, built over Crusaders’ remains. The stairs are leading to the lower floor, where there’s crypt holding archeological remains from the Nazareth village times as well as the cave used as Joseph's workshop.
In 1950 the apses were decorated by an Italian artist. The main picture shows the holy family and an additional one is of Joseph only. Around the podium there’s an additional picture of the holy family. The windows decorations tell the story of the place as well.
History of the Church
The Crusaders built this church on the 12th century over earlier remains of another church from the Byzantine Times. This church was not commemorating the house of Joseph. this was probably a later tradition.
The Crusader Church was built in a style that was common in France in the 12th century: it had 3 arched enceintes and was divided to one big hall and 2 wings in a cross shape. The crypt on the lower level of the church was not changed during Crusader time.
After the Arabic occupation in the 13th century, the place was left in ruins for hundreds of years. In 1754 it was purchased by the Franciscans and they have built a chapel for St. Joseph. Later on, the Franciscans have managed to purchase the area surrounding the church as well. In 1908, archeological excavations were done there by Father Prof. Veo, who discovered the remains of the Byzantine Church from the 5th or 6th century.
He published his findings in the book "Nazareth and its Two Entrances", written in French. The foundations for building the church on this specific spot was the cave in the crypt, which was used as a residency cave on earlier times.
Saint Joseph was a carpenter and the foster-father of Jesus. Not much is known of Joseph's life, except that he was "of the House of David" and lived in Nazareth, Israel...where today, the Church of St. Joseph's Carpentry marks the traditional location of his workshop.
Ever wonder why statues and paintings of Joseph depict his staff topped with flowers? The flowered staff is a reminder of how …More
Ever wonder why statues and paintings of Joseph depict his staff topped with flowers? The flowered staff is a reminder of how …More
Saint Joseph was a carpenter and the foster-father of Jesus. Not much is known of Joseph's life, except that he was "of the House of David" and lived in Nazareth, Israel...where today, the Church of St. Joseph's Carpentry marks the traditional location of his workshop.
Ever wonder why statues and paintings of Joseph depict his staff topped with flowers? The flowered staff is a reminder of how Mary's spouse was chosen.
According to legend, when the time came for Mary to be betrothed, the Temple priests gathered the walking sticks of all prospective suitors. Miraculously, Joseph's burst into flower. This was a sign that God had chosen Joseph as the earthly spouse and guardian of Our Lady.
It is not known when Joseph died, but we do know that he was still living when Jesus was twelve years old.
For the first 1400 years of the Church there was virtually no devotion to Saint Joseph. Due to early heresies that denied that Christ was divine, the Church Fathers found it prudent to downplay the husband of Mary and foster-father of Jesus.
Around 1400, there was a sudden surge in devotion to Saint Joseph, culminating in 1479 when Pope Sixtus IV finally gave Joseph a feast day -- March 19.
This increase in attention led to the 1650 founding of the Sister's of St. Joseph, who today number more than 14,000 worldwide, and the elaborate St. Joseph's Day Altars - constructed annually around the world and adorned with candles, flowers, statues, and food - all dedicated to this holy carpenter on his feast day.
Joseph's profession is undoubtedly why he was chosen to be the patron saint of workers, but his popularity went further. He was declared the patron saint of several countries including Canada, China and Mexico. And in 1870 Pope Pius IX gave Saint Joseph his highest honor, declaring him Universal Protector of the Catholic Church.
And that's how a simple carpenter became the saint we know today.
Ever wonder why statues and paintings of Joseph depict his staff topped with flowers? The flowered staff is a reminder of how Mary's spouse was chosen.
According to legend, when the time came for Mary to be betrothed, the Temple priests gathered the walking sticks of all prospective suitors. Miraculously, Joseph's burst into flower. This was a sign that God had chosen Joseph as the earthly spouse and guardian of Our Lady.
It is not known when Joseph died, but we do know that he was still living when Jesus was twelve years old.
For the first 1400 years of the Church there was virtually no devotion to Saint Joseph. Due to early heresies that denied that Christ was divine, the Church Fathers found it prudent to downplay the husband of Mary and foster-father of Jesus.
Around 1400, there was a sudden surge in devotion to Saint Joseph, culminating in 1479 when Pope Sixtus IV finally gave Joseph a feast day -- March 19.
This increase in attention led to the 1650 founding of the Sister's of St. Joseph, who today number more than 14,000 worldwide, and the elaborate St. Joseph's Day Altars - constructed annually around the world and adorned with candles, flowers, statues, and food - all dedicated to this holy carpenter on his feast day.
Joseph's profession is undoubtedly why he was chosen to be the patron saint of workers, but his popularity went further. He was declared the patron saint of several countries including Canada, China and Mexico. And in 1870 Pope Pius IX gave Saint Joseph his highest honor, declaring him Universal Protector of the Catholic Church.
And that's how a simple carpenter became the saint we know today.