To send a prayer to the police officers who serve with honor, please click here: tfpstudentaction.org/…dge-to-protect-police-officers To …

Young Catholics Who Fight the Good Fight Meet for New Year

Young Catholics Who Fight the Good Fight Meet for New Year

To send a prayer to the police officers who serve with honor, please click here: tfpstudentaction.org/…dge-to-protect-police-officers To get more information about TFP Student Action's next conference for young Catholic men, click here: forms.gle/ckVnedRrqK8jsJf19 Site: tfpstudentaction.org Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/ Facebook: facebook.com/login/web/ Twitter: twitter.com/tfpsa Attribution:Sinfonia Number 5 by Kevin MacLeodLink: incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4369-sinfonia-number-5 License: filmmusic.io/standard-license