ALLELUIA, allelúia. ℣. Sancte Míchæl Archángele, defénde nos in prœ́lio: ut non pereámus in treméndo judício. Allelúia. ℣. Concússum est mare et contrémuit terra, ubi Archángelus Míchaël descéndit … More

ALLELUIA, allelúia.

℣. Sancte Míchæl Archángele, defénde nos in prœ́lio: ut non pereámus in treméndo judício. Allelúia.

℣. Concússum est mare et contrémuit terra, ubi Archángelus Míchaël descéndit de cœlo. Allelúia.

ALLELUIA, alleluia.

℣. Holy Archangel Michael, defend us in the battle, that we may not perish in the dreadful judgment. Alleluia. Alleluia.

℣. The sea was shaken and the earth trembled when archangel Michael came down from heaven. Alleluia.

(Alleluia for the Feast of the Apparition of Saint Michael the Archangel)