ALLELUIA, allelúia.
℣. Sancte Míchæl Archángele, defénde nos in prœ́lio: ut non pereámus in treméndo judício. Allelúia.
℣. Concússum est mare et contrémuit terra, ubi Archángelus Míchaël descéndit de cœlo. Allelúia.
ALLELUIA, alleluia.
℣. Holy Archangel Michael, defend us in the battle, that we may not perish in the dreadful judgment. Alleluia. Alleluia.
℣. The sea was shaken and the earth trembled when archangel Michael came down from heaven. Alleluia.
(Alleluia for the Feast of the Apparition of Saint Michael the Archangel)
