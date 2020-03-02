Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
171
Francis Will Not Partipiate At The Lenten Retreat
Tesa
1 hour ago
"Unfortunately, a cold forces me to not participate this year" in the Lenten retreat of the Roman Curia, which begins this afternoon. "I will follow the meditations from here."
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up