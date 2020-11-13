US Bishops: “Feckless, Spineless Conglomerate of Dead Souls”

Judie Brown

Hugh Brown

American Life League Presidenthas noticed that most US bishops have no problem with a Catholic politician who supports “the vile murder of the pre-born," after Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez congratulated Biden for his victory calling him a Catholic."The Catholic bishops have erred, and as a Catholic, I am ashamed of them," Brown said according to CnsNews.com (November 10).The League’s Vice Presidentcalled the Bishops’ Conference (USCCB) “a feckless spineless conglomerate of dead souls.”“They are not the descendants of the Apostles," Brown said, “They are what St. John Paul II referred to when he wrote of the Anti-Church.""Every Catholic should shake the dust from his feet regarding the USCCB. Listen to them not. We must put our faith in Christ."The American Life League is the oldest Catholic pro-life organisation in the US. Judie Brown has served three terms on the Pontifical Academy for Life.