With the release of their second album, a band of friars of the Order of Preachers is continuing to spread the Gospel, musically. Fr. Joseph Hagan and Fr. Peter Gautsch from the Hillbilly Thomists join to talk more about the band and their new album, "Living for the Other Side". Fr. Joseph describes how the band got its name and how they all started making music together. Fr. Peter discusses the inspiration for the songs, the name of their new album and what recording was like this time around. The friars share what it has meant to them for their first album to reach number three on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and what they hope listeners take away from their songs. Fr. Joseph also explains how all the money raised from the sale of their music goes to the Dominican House of studies in Washington, D.C.