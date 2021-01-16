President of the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe on EU COVID Recovery Fund The European Union has 1.8 trillion euros to help rebuild Europe post-COVID. The final budget was … More





The European Union has 1.8 trillion euros to help rebuild Europe post-COVID. The final budget was reached in December to focus on a greener, more digital Europe through research and innovation. It also plans to repair the immediate and social damage from the pandemic. Critics say however, that the family is missing in the overall recovery plan. President of the Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe, Vincenzo Bassi, joins to tell us a little more about the EU recovery fund and its objective. Bassi discusses where he sees European families in the future and whether he believes there is enough support for them. Pope Francis recently announced the Church will celebrate the year of the family. The president of the federation shares what they are doing to help support Catholic families.