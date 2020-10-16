Clicks52
A Million Children Praying the Rosary
18th October 2020 Hope you can come and pray with children around the world. Saint Padre Pio’s promise: “When one million children pray the Rosary, the world will change.” And that is exactly what …More
Saint Padre Pio’s promise: “When one million children pray the Rosary, the world will change.” And that is exactly what this is all about: having faith in the power of children’s prayers. After all, Jesus teaches us: “Except ye … become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven” (Mt. 18:3).
