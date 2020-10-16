A Million Children Praying the Rosary

18th October 2020 Hope you can come and pray with children around the world. Saint Padre Pio’s promise: “When one million children pray the Rosary, the world will change.” And that is exactly what … More

18th October 2020 Hope you can come and pray with children around the world.

Saint Padre Pio’s promise: “When one million children pray the Rosary, the world will change.” And that is exactly what this is all about: having faith in the power of children’s prayers. After all, Jesus teaches us: “Except ye … become as little children, ye shall not enter into the kingdom of heaven” (Mt. 18:3).