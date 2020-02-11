Again: Francis Denies Wanting to Abolish Celibacy, Introduce Female “Deacons”

but

Francis told the New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming Bishops during their February 10 Ad-Limina-meeting that those focussing on ordaining married men and women deacons will be disappointed by his upcoming document “Querida Amazonia.”CatholicNews.com (February 10) quotes Salt Lake City Bishop Oscar A. Solis saying that Francis gave the bishops the impression that ordaining married men and women "deacons" would still be “a matter for future discussion.”"He said he didn't actually believe in the ordination of married men,what are you going to do with all those people who are deprived of the Eucharist."Francis wants to emphasise the social, pastoral, ecological and cultural challenges facing the Amazon region.