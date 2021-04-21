The chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities described a recent FDA decision to stop enforcing the “in-person dispensing requirement” for the abortion pill as “dangerous.” In an … More

The chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities described a recent FDA decision to stop enforcing the “in-person dispensing requirement” for the abortion pill as “dangerous.” In an April 19 interview with Currents News, Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, expressed concerns with the FDA’s decision, saying women will be put at risk due to reduced medical precautions. currentsnews