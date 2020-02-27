"You need to see the person behind the extra chromosome, see their inner beauty."

This mother and daughter are campaigning to change the laws around abortions of pregnancies where the foetus has Down's syndrome. At the moment women are allowed to terminate the pregnancy right up … More

At the moment women are allowed to terminate the pregnancy right up until the moment of birth, even though the standard abortion limit is at just 24 weeks.

Heidi and Liz say this is "deeply offensive" and a form of discrimination towards those born with non-fatal disabilities.