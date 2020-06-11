Clicks17
Assembly rejects ‘imposition’ of abortion regulations on Northern Ireland | EWTN News Nightly
The Northern Ireland Assembly voted in favor of a motion rejecting the imposition of legislation by the British parliament that permits abortion up to birth on grounds of disability. Heidi Crowter, a campaigner with Down syndrome, has advocated for the rejection of this law. Catherine Hadro, host of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, breaks down what this signals to MPs in Westminster and the impact of Heidi’s appeal.