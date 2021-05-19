Rep. Kevin McCarthy Says to Look Beyond Trump Supporters in the January 6th Riot Investigation The leading Republican in the House of Representatives says he opposes a plan to form a commission to … More





The leading Republican in the House of Representatives says he opposes a plan to form a commission to investigate the January 6th riot at the US Capitol. Representative Kevin McCarthy from California says he wants the new panel to look at groups beyond former President Donald Trump's supporters, including Black Lives Matter. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who drafted the proposal for the committee, has rejected that approach. Senior Editor at the Federalist, Christopher Bedford, shares what he thinks of Representative McCarthy's request to investigate groups other than supporters of the former president. Last week, there was a change in GOP leadership with Representative Elise Stefanik replacing Liz Cheney as the head of the GOP Conference. Bedford discusses his thoughts on the matter and what this means for the Republican party going forward. And as the fighting continues in the Holy Land, President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to give his support for Israel to defend itself and expressed support for a ceasefire. That said, Bedford explains whether he believes the Biden administration should do more. On another note, the CDC seemed to do an about-face last week, changing the mask guidelines for those who have been vaccinated. The senior editor tells us what he made of the announcement and its timing.