January 25th Franciscan Saint of the Day S.G. John Bentivenga, Confessor, Third Order The Poverello's Round Table, by Sr. Mary Aquila Barth, OSF, Franciscan Sisters of Juliet Illinois, 1939 Servant … More

January 25th Franciscan Saint of the Day S.G. John Bentivenga, Confessor, Third Order

The Poverello's Round Table, by Sr. Mary Aquila Barth, OSF, Franciscan Sisters of Juliet Illinois, 1939 Servant of God John Bentivenga, Confessor, Third Order