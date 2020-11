Here is an article from the front page ofthe New York Times in 1933 on the introduction of euthanasia by the Nazis. Note who was opposed. Note how the Nazis used arguments about unbearable pain and … More

Here is an article from the front page ofthe New York Times in 1933 on the introduction of euthanasia by the Nazis. Note who was opposed. Note how the Nazis used arguments about unbearable pain and how there would be safeguards against abuses to win over public opinion.