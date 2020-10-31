Genocidal law in Poland. What is the response of bishops and priests?

President Trump had the courage to stand up for America and say: “This is a struggle for the survival of our nation ... we only have the illusion of democracy, but are in fact controlled by a small handful of global special interests. They will lie, lie, lie... Their financial resources are virtually unlimited, ... their media resources are unmatched. And most importantly, the depth of their immorality is absolutely unlimited.” This was what President Trump said referring to those who plan to reduce humanity by 6 billion through vaccination. Why has the Vatican not said the words of truth? This is a hidden struggle for eternal life! New vaccines are connected with eternal damnation in the lake of fire! Not only has the Vatican been silent, but it has spoken the word of a lie – it promotes a “vaccine for all” – in other words: chipping and the lake of fire for all! The depth of its immorality is absolutely unlimited. On 21 October 2020, Bergoglio’s promotion of the pseudo-marriage of sodomites was made public. A year ago, he enthroned the Pachamama demon in the Vatican. If a Catholic bishop or priest is in union with him by saying his name in the Mass, he calls down a curse on himself and on the Polish nation. This curse was visibly manifested in Poland by the promulgation of Act No. 1845 of 8 October 2020, concerning compulsory vaccination.



Art. 36 contains, inter alia, the following points:



Citation : “1. A person who has not undergone compulsory vaccination on the basis of suspicion or diagnosis of a particularly dangerous and highly contagious disease which poses a direct threat to the health or life of others may be subject to direct coercive measures, including detention, immobilisation or compulsory administration of medication.”



Citation : “1. A person who has not undergone compulsory vaccination ...”



Commentary : Why does the law enforce compulsory vaccination? Bill Gates said publicly: “If we do a good job with vaccines, we will reduce the population by 10-15%.” In addition, the coronavirus vaccine, as experts have said, is nonsense. And the new mRNA and mDNA vaccines promoted by Gates are known to affect the human genome and contain hydrogel with biochips or nanochips. This means, as top experts say, that the new vaccine both changes human nature and is combined with chipping. So it is not a question of medicine, but a political question, involving the reduction agenda – the genocide of humanity.



Citation : “... on the basis of suspicion ...”



Commentary : This means that even those who are only suspected of having the disease must be subjected to forced vaccination, which today means, among other things, the threat of chipping. Virtually anyone can be identified as a suspect and forcibly vaccinated. This is a crime against the Polish nation.



Citation : “...or diagnosis of a particularly dangerous and highly contagious disease which poses a direct threat to the health or life of others ...”



Commentary : This frightening characteristic is currently attributed to Covid-19, so the law applies primarily to this. It is now well known that the so-called coronavirus pandemic is organized fraud. True experts in immunology, virology and bacteriology argue that there is no reason to wear a mask, let alone declare emergency measures, even of a violent nature. About as many people die from Covid-19 as from the common flu.



Citation : “... may be subject to direct coercive measures, including detention, immobilisation or compulsory administration of medication.”



Commentary : The term administration of medication also includes forced vaccination with a new vaccine, which causes immense damage to human health. In addition, each new vaccine must undergo clinical trials for several years. No sooner had the Covid-19 vaccine been developed – what is more, without being tested on animals – than it started to be forced on humans en masse! It is a crime against medicine and against humanity!



Citation : “2. The decision to use direct coercive measures is made by a doctor or a medical assistant...”



Commentary : Will a nurse or other medical staff, or a volunteer engaged as a paramedic, perhaps decide on the mutilation of a healthy person with the new mRNA and mDNA vaccine? Real experts explicitly warn against it! Why is their voice silenced?



Citation : “3. A doctor or a medical assistant may ask the Police, Border Guard or Military Police for help in applying direct coercive measures.”



Commentary : Every normal person, and even more so every Christian, must resist the injection of such a vaccine! Interestingly enough, the law takes it into account. A medical assistant has the right to forcibly vaccinate a person with the help of the police! This method of forced vaccination was used by fascist doctors in concentration camps. The injection was followed by cremation.



Citation : “4. ... when using a direct coercive measure, one should exercise particular caution and ensure the well-being of the person concerned.”



Commentary : This wording in the law is a cynical mockery of human freedom and all human rights.



Citation : “7. Immobilisation is a longer-lasting incapacitation of a person with the use of straps, handles, sheets or a straitjacket.”



Commentary : Shall this be applied to peaceful people who do not want to submit to genocidal vaccination and chipping?!



Citation : “8. Compulsory administration of a medicine is emergency administration of medication into a person’s body without his consent.”



Commentary : Without his consent! What is that supposed to mean? Fascism aimed at the extermination of other races, but at least it protected its own nation. The Polish Government has passed a law aimed at physical destruction of its own nation under the pretext of health care. This law is a negation of the Polish Constitution as well as of all human rights and international laws guaranteeing human freedom. This is an unprecedented crime with the aim of reducing or exterminating the Polish nation!



Dear bishops and priests of Poland, you are to be the leaven and salt of the Polish nation, the nation’s conscience and the pillar of truth. If you remain silent, the responsibility for the extermination of the Polish nation will fall on you. However, it is not only physical life that is at stake here. Today there is a danger of perdition of masses in the lake of fire, because we are confronted with the process of chipping which the Scripture strongly warns against. Are you aware of that?



Instead of delivering a true prophetic word, instead of carrying out true reevangelization and proclaiming repentance, you erect statues in honour of so-called Saint John Paul II, and you are unable to perceive the power of the curse which fell upon the Church and Poland through him and his apostate activities. The apostasy of John Paul II, which found its expression in a gesture of syncretism in Assisi and which Card. Dziwisz revives in Poland every year, prepared the ground for the arch-heretic Bergoglio – Francis. That was why he could enthrone the Pachamama demon, approve the right to same-sex civil unions, and push for “vaccination for all” , though he is well aware that real experts warn of this fatal danger. The curse falls on Poland firstly because of John Paul II, and secondly because you express your unity with the arch-heretic Francis Bergoglio in every Mass.



Dear bishops and priests of Poland, will you show sincere repentance? What it means for you, the Polish episcopate and clergy, is the following:



1) to tell people the truth about the canonization of John Paul II being invalid;



2) to find the courage to tell people the truth about Francis Bergoglio being an invalid Pope, for which reason the Church in Poland will no longer say his name in the Mass.



This is what God wants you to do and what you will be accountable for before God’s judgment seat. This is what your salvation and the salvation of Poland depends on! The Lord Jesus says to you today: “Unless you repent, you will all perish!” (Lk 13:3)



+ Elijah



Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr



Secretary Bishops



30 October 2020



The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.