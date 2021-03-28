Clicks242
Blessed Bertold of Mount Carmel - March 29 Berthold was a priest in Palestine. There were a lot of people living as hermits all over the region, each doing their own thing. Berthold got them together…More
Blessed Bertold of Mount Carmel - March 29
Berthold was a priest in Palestine. There were a lot of people living as hermits all over the region, each doing their own thing. Berthold got them together to live in a community on Mount Carmel. So, he helped start the Carmelite Order, which is still very large and active today. He was the first superior of the order, which means he created their rule of life.
Activity
Part of the rule of the Carmelite Order is the way the community prays. Throughout the world, some Carmelite orders observe what is called “Saturday Station.” This special prayer is based on the traditional belief that from the burial of Jesus in the tomb throughout Saturday, Mary kept the hope of His Resurrection alive in her heart. It’s a beautiful devotion for a Saturday night in Lent! Try it with your family today.
Saint Berthold, pray for us!
More reading for parents:
EWTN
Catholic Online
Berthold was a priest in Palestine. There were a lot of people living as hermits all over the region, each doing their own thing. Berthold got them together to live in a community on Mount Carmel. So, he helped start the Carmelite Order, which is still very large and active today. He was the first superior of the order, which means he created their rule of life.
Activity
Part of the rule of the Carmelite Order is the way the community prays. Throughout the world, some Carmelite orders observe what is called “Saturday Station.” This special prayer is based on the traditional belief that from the burial of Jesus in the tomb throughout Saturday, Mary kept the hope of His Resurrection alive in her heart. It’s a beautiful devotion for a Saturday night in Lent! Try it with your family today.
Saint Berthold, pray for us!
More reading for parents:
EWTN
Catholic Online
Acacia of Antioch
Agnes of Chatillon
Barachasius
Bertold of Mount Carmel
Constantine of Monte Cassino
Eustachio of Naples
Firminus of Viviers
Gladys
Gwynllyw
Hugh of Vaucelles
John Hambley
Jonas of Hubaham
Lasar
Ludolf of Ratzeburg
Mark of Arethusa
Simplicius of Monte Cassino
William Tempier
—
Martyred in North Africa
Archmimus of Africa
Armogastes of Africa
Masculas of Africa
Saturus of …More
Agnes of Chatillon
Barachasius
Bertold of Mount Carmel
Constantine of Monte Cassino
Eustachio of Naples
Firminus of Viviers
Gladys
Gwynllyw
Hugh of Vaucelles
John Hambley
Jonas of Hubaham
Lasar
Ludolf of Ratzeburg
Mark of Arethusa
Simplicius of Monte Cassino
William Tempier
—
Martyred in North Africa
Archmimus of Africa
Armogastes of Africa
Masculas of Africa
Saturus of …More
Acacia of Antioch
Agnes of Chatillon
Barachasius
Bertold of Mount Carmel
Constantine of Monte Cassino
Eustachio of Naples
Firminus of Viviers
Gladys
Gwynllyw
Hugh of Vaucelles
John Hambley
Jonas of Hubaham
Lasar
Ludolf of Ratzeburg
Mark of Arethusa
Simplicius of Monte Cassino
William Tempier
—
Martyred in North Africa
Archmimus of Africa
Armogastes of Africa
Masculas of Africa
Saturus of Africa
Martyrs of Nicomedia
Pastor
Victorinus
—
Emmanuel de Alburquerque
Agnes of Chatillon
Barachasius
Bertold of Mount Carmel
Constantine of Monte Cassino
Eustachio of Naples
Firminus of Viviers
Gladys
Gwynllyw
Hugh of Vaucelles
John Hambley
Jonas of Hubaham
Lasar
Ludolf of Ratzeburg
Mark of Arethusa
Simplicius of Monte Cassino
William Tempier
—
Martyred in North Africa
Archmimus of Africa
Armogastes of Africa
Masculas of Africa
Saturus of Africa
Martyrs of Nicomedia
Pastor
Victorinus
—
Emmanuel de Alburquerque