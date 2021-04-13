EWTN News Nightly | Monday, April 12, 2021 On EWTN News Nightly tonight: President Joe Biden wrapped up a meeting with a bi-partisan group of lawmakers from both the House and the Senate. They are … More





On EWTN News Nightly tonight: President Joe Biden wrapped up a meeting with a bi-partisan group of lawmakers from both the House and the Senate. They are trying to hammer out the administration's $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan. The White House released a "Fact Sheet" on how this bill would, if approved, help each state as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico rebuild and modernize their aging infrastructure. The Supreme Court is telling California that it cannot enforce coronavirus-related restrictions against limited home-based religious worship. Director of the Conscience Project, Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, tells us a bit more about the Supreme Court's reasoning of why the state cannot treat "freedom of religion" settings more restrictively than other settings, like grocery stores and restaurants. Earlier in April, a US district court judge granted the National Abortion Federation a permanent injunction against undercover journalist and pro-life activist David Daleiden, that blocks the release of hundreds of hours of video shot and recorded at the group's national conferences. Peter Breen, Vice President and Senior Counsel at the Thomas More Society, which represents David Daleiden, discusses their appeal case. And finally this evening, Divine Mercy Sunday all started from a small convent in Krakow, Poland. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn shares the origins of this special feast day.