Welcome to Lourdes, City of Miracles. Miracle City (2008): Ever since a vision of the Virgin Mary 150 years ago Lourdes has acquired a reputation as a place where sicknesses can be miraculously … More

Welcome to Lourdes, City of Miracles.

Miracle City (2008): Ever since a vision of the Virgin Mary 150 years ago Lourdes has acquired a reputation as a place where sicknesses can be miraculously cured.