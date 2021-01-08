Media Accuse Cardinal of NOT Preaching Fear, Fire and Brimstone

“If you get sick with Covid, you can cure it well with a guava tea or with chlorine dioxide,” Cardinal Juan Sandoval Iñiguez, the former Guadalajara Archbishop, Mexico, said during a homily which appeared on the Internet (video below).Guava is a tropical fruit common in Mexico whose leaves are considered medicinal. It’s unclear where and when Sandoval pronounced the homily.He delivered a message of hope, “Don’t be afraid,” angering the oligarch media which insist on scaring people into Covid-19 angst.For Sandoval, “it is clear that those who have created this pandemic, which is a blunderbuss for the domination of the people, oblige the governments to scare us.”He criticises them for relentlessly saying "put on your mask", "don't leave your house," "keep your distance," and adds that “it’s eight or nine months that I don't wear a mask and I greet half the world.”