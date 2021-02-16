Senior Editor for the Federalist Explains What Happened at Trump's Impeachment Trial Senior Editor for the Federalist, Christopher Bedford, joins to discuss the acquittal of former President Donald … More





Senior Editor for the Federalist, Christopher Bedford, joins to discuss the acquittal of former President Donald Trump, for the second time. Bedford shares his thoughts on last week's impeachment trial. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit, but also said "there's no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day" referencing the attack on the Capitol. The senior editor tells us if he was surprised by McConnell's words and actions and also the significance it holds. Meanwhile, other Republican Senators are facing censure for voting to impeach the former president. He explains what is going on inside the GOP and what this indicates about former President Trump's influence over the Republican Party now and looking to 2022.