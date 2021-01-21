EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, January 20, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: After days of heightened security, the inauguration went off without a hitch. President Joe Biden was sworn in with … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: After days of heightened security, the inauguration went off without a hitch. President Joe Biden was sworn in with a Catholic Bible that has been in his family since 1893. He became the 46th President of the United States, with Kamala Harris becoming the vice president. And calling his four years in the White House "the honor of a lifetime" and "an amazing four years" former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took off on Air Force One to their Florida estate. Author and professor of political science at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, Dr. Paul Kengor, joins to talk about today's events. Meanwhile, the United States declared the Chinese government's actions against the Uyghur population have amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity. Senior Fellow in China Studies at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, Dr. Adrian Zenz, joins to talk about his findings when studying the plight facing the Uyghur, including forced manual labor and population control. And finally this evening, Pope Francis says he is asking God to help overcome the scandal of divisions among Christians. At his weekly talk at the Vatican, the Holy Father says the faithful must be visible examples of unity. Father Anthony Currer, who works in the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, joins tell us a bit more about the initiative, its history and its importance.