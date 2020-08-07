Vice President Slams Chief Justice Mike Pence: John Roberts 'a disappointment

CBN Senior political analyst David Brody sat down with Vice President Mike Pence on August 5 in a wide ranging interview, during which Pence issued a blunt assessment of Chief Justice John Roberts … More

CBN Senior political analyst David Brody sat down with Vice President Mike Pence on August 5 in a wide ranging interview, during which Pence issued a blunt assessment of Chief Justice John Roberts and his performance in the Supreme Court so far, calling him a "disappointment" to conservatives.