On Hypocrisy

I really got into the Bible when I was 13. I mean my passion for Jesus, mixed with puberty , etc., made me almost like a firebrand Protestant preacher. In short, I was into it.



But some things in the Bible I couldn't understand because they just seemed like common sense to me. Hypocrisy was a biggie.



Jesus talks a lot about hypocrisy. He doesn't like snap judgment, he doesn't like rote and ostentatious displays of piety by the Pharisees. He seems to keep drilling down on the fact that hypocrisy is vanity, is borne of pride. Is empty.



I kind of glossed over these warnings because it seemed like common sense. Of course hypocrites are showing off, of course they're insincere, of course their only reward is their empty self regard. To me it seemed like everyone should know that there is nothing genuine/worthy about hypocrisy.



I was wrong! The reason Jesus talks about hypocrisy so much is because humans seem to be hypocrites by default. We can't help but act exactly the same way Jesus tells us NOT to act.



We will sin, we will judge. We will not follow the rules while simultaneously preaching them. But we always should try to do the right thing.



Coming from me this might seem hypocritical. And so it is.



***



My favorite point of Jesus' life is when he is hungry and curses the barren fig tree. That is a revelatory insight into his humanity, his flesh and blood. I identify with this strongly.