Homosex: It's "Not An Act of Charity" to Withhold the Truth - Cardinal

There is "no need" to modify the statement in the Catechism of the Catholic Church regarding the morality of homosexual acts, Utrecht Cardinal Willem Eijk, Netherlands, a trained physician, told NcRegister.com (April 20).“One cannot escape making clear that sexual acts between people of the same sex are intrinsically evil, as are all sexual acts which are not marital acts and are not open to the gift of motherhood and fatherhood,” he explained.Homosexual acts, he added, are against nature, that is, against God’s created order. He reminds that the Church’s teaching stems from Holy Scripture and is “unchangeable” because it has been taught throughout the whole Tradition of the Church.Eijk clarifies that it is "not an act of charity" to withhold the truth on God’s created order and thus on the moral natural law, because this hinders people from following Christ.It is not excluded that the Cardinal will be persecuted by his country for proclaiming the truth because the Western regimes don't allow freedom of expression and research regarding homosex issues.