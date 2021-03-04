Support reopening of Hamomi Children's Centre (Kangemi Slums, Nairobi)

Hamomi Children's Centre located in Kangemi Slums, Nairobi is temporarily closed due to insufficient funds!
The Orphans and vulnerable children's well-being and Education depends on Donations, gifts and well wishers.
Our contribution no matter how small, makes a difference!
Help support Hamomi back on it's feet, Enable the Children realise their dreams/Potential
Facebook: Hamomi Children's Centre
Instagram:@Hamomi Children's Centre.
Your support and prayers are much appreciated. VIdeo: Courtesy of So Grateful youtube channel. reischnandwa@gmail.com PHOTOS: Courtesy of Joy Nafungo, Executive director Hamomi Children's Centre. TO DONATE VISIT: hamomi.org E-mail info@hamomi.org Susie Marks, Board President: susie@hamomi.org Joy Nafungo, Executive Director: joy@hamomi.org Music: Hope Musician: ILYA MARFIN URL: icons8.com/music like and Share the video! Grace is sufficient.
