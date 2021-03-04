Clicks7
Grace Abounds

Support reopening of Hamomi Children's Centre (Kangemi Slums, Nairobi)

Hamomi Children's Centre located in Kangemi Slums, Nairobi is temporarily closed due to insufficient funds!
The Orphans and vulnerable children's well-being and Education depends on Donations, gifts and well wishers.
Our contribution no matter how small, makes a difference!

Help support Hamomi back on it's feet, Enable the Children realise their dreams/Potential
Facebook: Hamomi Children's Centre
Instagram:@Hamomi Children's Centre.
Your support and prayers are much appreciated. VIdeo: Courtesy of So Grateful youtube channel. reischnandwa@gmail.com PHOTOS: Courtesy of Joy Nafungo, Executive director Hamomi Children's Centre. TO DONATE VISIT: hamomi.org E-mail info@hamomi.org Susie Marks, Board President: susie@hamomi.org Joy Nafungo, Executive Director: joy@hamomi.org Music: Hope Musician: ILYA MARFIN URL: icons8.com/music like and Share the video! Grace is sufficient.
  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up