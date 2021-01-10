In an interview released on Saturday (January 9), Pope Francis said people working against democracy must be condemned whoever they are, and lessons should be learned from this week's attack on the … More

In an interview released on Saturday (January 9), Pope Francis said people working against democracy must be condemned whoever they are, and lessons should be learned from this week's attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Rioters surged into the building on Wednesday (January 6) after Trump urged them to go to the Capitol and press his baseless claims that he won re-election in November. Five people including a police officer died in the ensuing chaos. "I was astonished because they are people so disciplined in democracy," the pontiff told Italy's Canale 5 news channel in his first public comments on the events. "There is always something that isn't working … (with) people taking a path against the community, against democracy, against the common good," the pope said. "Thank God that this has burst into the open and is clear to see well, because like this you can put it right," Francis said, adding: "Yes, this must be condemned, this movement, no matter who is involved in it."