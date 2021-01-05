Heavy Snowfall hit Italy - Piedmont and Liguria - Jan 2021 The strongest snow storm passed through the north of Italy. Piedmont and Liguria were particularly affected by the snowfall. In some places,… More





The strongest snow storm passed through the north of Italy. Piedmont and Liguria were particularly affected by the snowfall. In some places, snowdrifts up to 2 meters have grown. Residents have difficulty getting out of the house. Several houses were left without electricity. The authorities are urging citizens of other regions to postpone travel to the northern part of the country. The blizzard will not subside in the next 24 hours. At the moment, emergency vehicles are working on the streets around the clock.



Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:

1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:

2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.

3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall;

4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:

5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade:

6) Unexplained natural phenomena.



Winter Storms and Blizzards, playlist:



Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry":



The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.



#Snow

#Italy

#SnowSrorm Heavy Snowfall hit Italy - Piedmont and Liguria - Jan 2021The strongest snow storm passed through the north of Italy. Piedmont and Liguria were particularly affected by the snowfall. In some places, snowdrifts up to 2 meters have grown. Residents have difficulty getting out of the house. Several houses were left without electricity. The authorities are urging citizens of other regions to postpone travel to the northern part of the country. The blizzard will not subside in the next 24 hours. At the moment, emergency vehicles are working on the streets around the clock.Watch videos from around the world about natural disasters on the channel, such as:1) On Water: Flood, Tsunami, Heavy Rain, Downpour, Flooding:2) In the Air: Tornado, Cyclone, Blizzard, Hail, Snow, Drought, Tornado, Hurricane, Storm, Thunderstorm, Tempest, Typhoon, Winter Storm.3) On Earth: Earthquake, Volcanic eruption, Mudflow, Landfall, Avalanche, Landslide, Snowfall;4) Fires: Wildfire, Technological catastrophes:5) Astronomical Phenomena: Solar Eclipse, Lunar Eclipse, Planets Parade:6) Unexplained natural phenomena.Winter Storms and Blizzards, playlist: youtube.com/…u59qtNLYkSmK9siZAMRdj4rY8QcWme Subscribe to the channel "When the Earth is Angry": youtube.com/…annel/UCp2Ld1eSnZjiWbOd4sQOp6Q The Earth's climate is changing faster than we think! The number of natural disasters is increasing every year. Global warming around the world is gaining momentum. Watch the channel When the Earth is angry daily weather videos FatalisT and START, Storm Chasing Video and Ultramix TV, Disaster Compilations and Fobos Storm, Painful Earth and Infotainment, Weather Events and Nature News.