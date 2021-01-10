January 11 - Saint Paulinus II of Aquileia Daily Saints Video Series presented by Catechism children of St Jude Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Paulinus II of Aquileia, a priest, theologian,… More

Daily Saints Video Series presented by Catechism children of St Jude Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Paulinus II of Aquileia, a priest, theologian, poet, and one of the most eminent scholars of the Carolingian Renaissance. From 787 to his death, he was the Patriarch of Aquileia.