January 11 - Saint Paulinus II of Aquileia Daily Saints Video Series presented by Catechism children of St Jude Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Paulinus II of Aquileia, a priest, theologian,…More
January 11 - Saint Paulinus II of Aquileia
Daily Saints Video Series presented by Catechism children of St Jude Udayanagar. Today's video is about Saint Paulinus II of Aquileia, a priest, theologian, poet, and one of the most eminent scholars of the Carolingian Renaissance. From 787 to his death, he was the Patriarch of Aquileia.
Our Lady of Bessiere (Limousin, France)
–
Alexander of Fermo
Anastasius of Suppentonia
Anna Maria Janer Anglarill
Boadin of Ireland
Breandan of Ireland
Eithne
Fedelemia
Francis Rogaczewski
Honorata of Pavia
Hyginus, Pope
Leucius of Brindisi
Liberata of Pavia
Luminosa of Pavia
Michael of Klopsk
Paldo
Peter Balsam
Peter of Anea
Salvius of Amiens
Salvius of North Africa
Speciosa of Pavia
Suibhne…More
Our Lady of Bessiere (Limousin, France)
–
Alexander of Fermo
Anastasius of Suppentonia
Anna Maria Janer Anglarill
Boadin of Ireland
Breandan of Ireland
Eithne
Fedelemia
Francis Rogaczewski
Honorata of Pavia
Hyginus, Pope
Leucius of Brindisi
Liberata of Pavia
Luminosa of Pavia
Michael of Klopsk
Paldo
Peter Balsam
Peter of Anea
Salvius of Amiens
Salvius of North Africa
Speciosa of Pavia
Suibhne of Iona
Taso
Tato
Theodosius of Antioch
Theodosius the Cenobiarch
Tipasio of Tigava
Tommaso da Cori
Vitalis of Gaza
William Carter
—
Martyred in Alexandria
Leucius
Peter
Severus
Martyred Soldiers in Rome
Lucius
Mark
Peter
Theodosius
