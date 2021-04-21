EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, April 20, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the death of George Floyd. US … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the death of George Floyd. US Catholic bishops are criticizing the Biden administration for failing to let in more refugees, however, the White House blames the Trump administration for hollowing out the refugee admissions program and capping the refugee number at just 15,000. Security forces in Egypt say they have killed three ISIS extremists involved in the murder of a Coptic Christian man. Communications Manager for In Defense of Christians, Sarah Bassil, joins to tell us what is known about the man who was killed and if he was targeted for being a Christian. The Head of Planned Parenthood says the organization must confront the background of Founder Margaret Sanger, and her ties to white supremacy and eugenics. Executive Director of the Human Coalition Action, Reverend Dean Nelson, joins to explain what role the pro-life movement has played in making the history of Margaret Sanger known. And for the first time in six decades, the ruler of Cuba is not a Castro. Already President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel is now also the first Head of the island's powerful Communist Party since the revolution, to not be named Castro. Finally this evening, the Vatican's Communication Office launched a new sign language project. The Pope's weekly talk and Sunday address will now be interpreted Live into sign language. Senior Rome Correspondent for Catholic News Agency, Hannah Brockhaus, joins to tell us more about this new initiative. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, April 20, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the death of George Floyd. US Catholic bishops are criticizing the Biden administration for failing to let in more refugees, however, the White House blames the Trump administration for hollowing out the refugee admissions program and capping the refugee number at just 15,000. Security forces in Egypt say they have killed three ISIS extremists involved in the murder of a Coptic Christian man. Communications Manager for In Defense of Christians, Sarah Bassil, joins to tell us what is known about the man who was killed and if he was targeted for being a Christian. The Head of Planned Parenthood says the organization must confront the background of Founder Margaret Sanger, and her ties to white supremacy and eugenics. Executive Director of the Human Coalition Action, Reverend Dean Nelson, joins to explain what role the pro-life movement has played in making the history of Margaret Sanger known. And for the first time in six decades, the ruler of Cuba is not a Castro. Already President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel is now also the first Head of the island's powerful Communist Party since the revolution, to not be named Castro. Finally this evening, the Vatican's Communication Office launched a new sign language project. The Pope's weekly talk and Sunday address will now be interpreted Live into sign language. Senior Rome Correspondent for Catholic News Agency, Hannah Brockhaus, joins to tell us more about this new initiative. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly