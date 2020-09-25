Archbishop Cares About Coronavirus Orthodoxy of His Priests

Priests should not use homilies to “present medical or scientific speculation,” St Paul and Minneapolis Archbishop Bernard Hebda wrote in a September 22 letter responding to a September 5 homily of Father Robert Altier in Crystal (below).Altier has questioned the severity of the coronavirus crisis calling COVID-19 a man-made virus used by politicians to instill fear, and rejecting the three major vaccines in development for moral reasons.Hebda writes that he confronted Altier who remained firm in his opinions but acknowledged that his remarks were inappropriate during Mass.A critique from the Minnesota Department of Health regarding Altier’s statements was attached to Hebda's letter which the archbishop basically endorsed, except the section on vaccinations.The Health Department labels as “false” four of Father Altier’s claims although they are corroborated by scientific facts:• SARS-CoV-2 was man-made in a lab,• People are getting bacterial infections from [long time] mask wearing,• Doctors and coroners are inflating the number of deaths due to COVID-19• Coronavirus vaccines are designed to change the RNA in a person’s body so the very cells in that body change.