President Donald Trump Hoping Wednesday January 6th Will Prove Victorious | EWTN News Nightly

In his quest to ultimately win the 2020 Presidential Election, Wednesday January 6th will be President Donald Trump's last, albeit remote hope. He's banking on Vice President Mike Pence as well as lawmakers to help him prevail over President-elect Joe Biden. President Trump tweeted Tuesday: 'The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors.' Also, as Congress counts the electoral votes tomorrow, thousands are expected to arrive in Washington D.C. to show their support for President Trump. Some roads are blocked and businesses are again boarding up. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports.