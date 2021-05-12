Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-05-11 - Fr. Mitch Pacwa continues discussing St. Ignatius of Loyola's rules for Spiritual Discernment, focusing on Ignatius' explanation of … More

Fr. Mitch Pacwa continues discussing St. Ignatius of Loyola's rules for Spiritual Discernment, focusing on Ignatius' explanation of spiritual desolation and how to conduct ourselves during those dark times in our lives.