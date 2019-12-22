New name, same mission

At the request of the Schoenstatt Movement, which does not yet feel able to decide which pill to take, we are changing the name of this channel to Mater Ter Admirabilis . But be assured, its mission … More

Mater Ter Admirabilis . But be assured, its mission and content will remain the same.



Wishing everyone a holy and blessed Christmas,



