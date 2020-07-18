Exorcism Prayers After Church Vandalism in Connecticut

A parish in New Haven, Connecticut was vandalized late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning, with “anarchist and satanic symbols” painted on the doors. Since, they cleaned the vandalism off the door and prayed the appropriate exorcism prayers. Church is open again.This was the message from the pastor on July 16Dear parishioners,At some point between about 9:00 PM last night and 6:00 AM today, there was an act of vandalism at St. Joseph Church, where words and various symbols including a satanic one were painted on the outside doors of the church. While we assess the situation and make plans to bless the church, the church will remain closed at least through the end of the day today. Our two daily Masses, confessions, and afternoon Adoration are therefore canceled. We will be live streaming Mass at noon from the priory chapel.It is unclear right now if we will be able to reopen tomorrow or whether it will take a few days. Whenever we DO reopen the church, please be aware that it will be on a modified schedule where the church doors will only be unlocked for Mass/confession but closed the rest of the day.I would ask everyone in the parish to pray to Our Lord in reparation for this sacrilege, and to St. Michael for protection against all the powers of hell. Please pray, too, for the perpetrator of this action, who is clearly a very disturbed individual in need of serious help.Thank you and God bless,Fr. John Paul