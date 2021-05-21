'Swansea Mob TORCHES Cars in Mayhill As Rioters Force Police to Retreat' Rioters in Wales torched cars and threw bricks at houses in shocking scenes after a vigil for a local teenager who died … More

'Swansea Mob TORCHES Cars in Mayhill As Rioters Force Police to Retreat' Rioters in Wales torched cars and threw bricks at houses in shocking scenes after a vigil for a local teenager who died suddenly. A splinter group left the wake for 19-year-old Ethan Powell and began tormenting residents in Swansea's Mayhill area, forcing police to retreat even as locals frantically dialled emergency services. Officers are using CCTV and social media footage to identify individuals responsible and urged people with any information to come forward. ODN