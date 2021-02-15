Clicks1
Life on the Rock - 2021-02-15 - Paul George Paul George invites Catholics to discern what happiness truly is and how to achieve true joy by loving Christ. Hosted by the MFVA Friars.More
Paul George invites Catholics to discern what happiness truly is and how to achieve true joy by loving Christ. Hosted by the MFVA Friars.
