Life on the Rock - 2021-02-15 - Paul George Paul George invites Catholics to discern what happiness truly is and how to achieve true joy by loving Christ. Hosted by the MFVA Friars. More

Life on the Rock - 2021-02-15 - Paul George



Paul George invites Catholics to discern what happiness truly is and how to achieve true joy by loving Christ. Hosted by the MFVA Friars.