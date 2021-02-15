Clicks1
Love EWTN
Life on the Rock - 2021-02-15 - Paul George Paul George invites Catholics to discern what happiness truly is and how to achieve true joy by loving Christ. Hosted by the MFVA Friars.
Life on the Rock - 2021-02-15 - Paul George

Paul George invites Catholics to discern what happiness truly is and how to achieve true joy by loving Christ. Hosted by the MFVA Friars.
