Bl Cypriam Michael Tansi | Saint of the Day with Fr Lindsay | 20 January 2021

Son of Tabansi of Igboezunu-Aguleri and Ejikwevi of Nteje; one of five children. Though his parents were non-Christian, they sent the boy to live with and be educated by a Christian uncle. He was baptised on 7 January 1912, and given the name Michael. Studied at Onitsha and Aguleri. Accidentally blinded in his left eye while playing with schoolmates. Taught at Holy Trinity School, Onitsha in 1920. Headmaster of Saint Joseph’s School, Aguleri in 1924. Entered Saint Paul’s Seminary at Igbarium in 1925. Ordained on 19 December 1937 in the archdiocese of Onitsha, Nigeria. From 1937 to 1950 he served as parish priest in Nnewi, then Dunukofia, Akpu/Ajilla, and finally Aguleri, travelling on foot for hours on end to minister to his widely-scattered parishioners. One of his notable ministries was his work with women planning to marry. Pilgrim to Rome, Italy in 1950. Travelling to England, he became an oblate at the monastery of Mount Saint Bernard. He took the name Brother Cyprian, and lived the rest of his life as a Trappist monk at the monastery.