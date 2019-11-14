Vatican quietly stands by as UN once again vigorously pushes abortion, population control

November 13, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – When the UN Population Fund announced it was holding a meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) held in Cairo, alarm bells went off in my head.
The original Cairo conference was a full-throated effort by UN bureaucrats and their pro-abortion allies in D.C. and foreign capitals to promote abortion and population control around the world. It was turned back only by the combined efforts of the Vatican and a handful of pro-life delegations from Latin America, Asia, and Africa. The upcoming conference, to be held from Nov. 12-14 in the Kenyan capital, promised to be more of the same.
I was even more concerned when I looked at the proposed program, which prominently features:
“Universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights as a part of universal health coverage”
“Upholding the right to sexual and reproductive health care even in humanitarian and fragile contexts.”
UN-speak is not always easy to decipher, but here’s a rendering of the two points above in plain English:
Every country should be forced to offer free abortions on demand throughout all nine months of pregnancy.
The poor, especially refugees, should be targeted in population control efforts.
If you think the second point is an exaggeration, let me quote the words of a UN refugee camp official we once interviewed. When we questioned why refugees were being strong-armed by camp doctors to accept abortions, sterilizations, and contraception, the official burst out: “They are refugees! They can’t have children!”
Full article
Clicks99
- Report
Social networks