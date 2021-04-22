At Home with Jim and Joy - 2021-04-22 - Fr. Sebastian Walshe, O. Praem Pt. 2 Fr. Sebastian Walshe, O.P. advises parents on how to grow their children’s faith, and what they can do to keep their kids … More

At Home with Jim and Joy - 2021-04-22 - Fr. Sebastian Walshe, O. Praem Pt. 2



Fr. Sebastian Walshe, O.P. advises parents on how to grow their children’s faith, and what they can do to keep their kids Catholic throughout their lives. Hosted by Jim and Joy Pinto, part 1 of 2.