Easter Sunday Mass 2021 | Cardinal Gregory | Archdiocese of Washington DC, USA

As Holy Week 2021 comes to an end and we praise The Resurrection of the Lord, we invite you to join us via livestream on April 4 at 9:00 AM EST, as Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, celebrates Easter Sunday Mass from The Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC, United States of America. Worship Aid/Mass Program available here: twitter.com/washarchdiocese #Easter Easter Sunday Mass 2021 | Cardinal Gregory | Archdiocese of Washington DC, USAAs Holy Week 2021 comes to an end and we praise The Resurrection of the Lord, we invite you to join us via livestream on April 4 at 9:00 AM EST, as Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, celebrates Easter Sunday Mass from The Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC, United States of America. Worship Aid/Mass Program available here: adw.org/…ds/sites/2/2021/03/StMatthews-Easter-2021spspr.pdf Follow along with the readings here: usccb.org/bible/readings/040421.cfm The Archdiocese of Washington wishes you all a Blessed Easter, and we greatly appreciate everyone who joined our many Livestreamed Masses throughout Holy Week 2021! - Easter Sunday Mass 2021 | Wilton Cardinal Gregory | Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle | Archdiocese of Washington DC, USA | April 4, 2021 #Catholic #CardinalGregory - ___ Livestream Copyright Notices: Easter Day April 4, 2021 9:00am Mass Lift High the Cross © 1974 Hope Publishing Company Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved. Gloria Mass of St Peter and St Paul, Normand Gouin Tune: © 2011, Morningstar Music Publications/Birnamwood Publications Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved. Responsorial Psalm 118 This is the Day Richard T Proulx Tune: © 1975, GIA Publications, Inc. Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved. Eucharistic Acclamations, Community Mass , Richard T Proulx, ICEL Tune: © 1971, 1977, 2006, 2010 by GIA Publications, Inc. Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved. The Easter Sequence J. William Greene Tune: Setting © 1998, GIA Publications, Inc.. Used by permission. Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved. Este Es El Dia Pablo Sosa Tune: Pablo Sosa © 1983, GIA Publications, Inc. Text: Pablo Sosa, trans Mary Louise Bringle © 1983, 2006 GIA Publications, Inc. Psalm 118: This is the Day Text: Psalm 95, 96; para. by Haugen; © 1980, GIA Publications, Inc. Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved. Allaluia Randall Thompson © 1940 E.C. Schirmer, Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved. Joy is Come! Setting by Andrew Carter © 1998 Oxford University Press Used with permission under OneLicense # A-701-294, All Rights Reserved.