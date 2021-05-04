‘Russian Military Parades Hardware as Country Rehearses For 2021 Victory Day’ Russia’s military has begun rehearsals for the country’s Victory Day parade. Across different Russian regions, members … More

‘Russian Military Parades Hardware as Country Rehearses For 2021 Victory Day’ Russia’s military has begun rehearsals for the country’s Victory Day parade. Across different Russian regions, members of the military marched in rehearsals on Tuesday. Russian State TV showed soldiers parading and military hardware on display ahead of the event. Victory Day commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany at the end of WWII. The celebration takes place annually on May 9. ODN