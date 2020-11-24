Clicks93
Interview with Fr PJ Hughes, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes in Mullahoran, Ireland, describing being threatened with fines—even jail time—for opening his church for Mass on Feast of Christ The King, …More
Interview with Fr PJ Hughes, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes in Mullahoran, Ireland, describing being threatened with fines—even jail time—for opening his church for Mass on Feast of Christ The King, yesterday.
Ireland, but not only, has to start mass in conspiracy. It is demand of time. Truly God's pastors cannot leave their faithful people without mass and holy sacraments.