Interview with Fr PJ Hughes, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes in Mullahoran, Ireland, describing being threatened with fines—even jail time—for opening his church for Mass on Feast of Christ The King, … More

Interview with Fr PJ Hughes, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes in Mullahoran, Ireland, describing being threatened with fines—even jail time—for opening his church for Mass on Feast of Christ The King, yesterday.