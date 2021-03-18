Pope Francis to declare Knock Sanctuary as International Marian and Eucharistic Shrine |SW NEWS |212 Pope Francis will formally declare the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock in Ireland as an internation… More

Pope Francis will formally declare the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock in Ireland as an international Marian and Eucharistic shrine on March 19, 2021, on the Feast of Saint Joseph. Myanmar’s Cardinal Bo urges military to defend people rather than attack them In a video address on March 11, Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of crisis-hit Myanmar appealed to the military to “step back from power” and serve the nation instead of “being its masters”, adding that they should “defend rather than attack the people”. Malaysian court says Christians can use the word “Allah” to denote God After a decade-long legal battle, the Malaysian High Court on March 10 ruled that Islamic words such as “Allah” can be used by Christians and people of other faiths in the country. For centuries, Christians in the region have been accustomed to using the word “Allah” to refer to God. Philippines Bishop denounces government’s “unnecessary use of force” Bishops in the Philippines have denounced the government's "unnecessary use of force" and “obsession” with the use of military force in tackling the country's problems. Citing the violence and human rights violations, Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Manila has said the military "disregards the reason for its existence," which is the protection of dignity and rights of citizens. Cardinal Sandri exhorts believers to be generous with Good Friday collection for Holy Land Christians In a letter addressed to the Bishops of the world, the Cardinal Prefect of the Congregation for Eastern Churches Leonardo Sandri has exhorted all believers to generously contribute to this year’s Good Friday collection to assist Christians in the Holy Land. USCCB criticises American Rescue Plan Act’s lack of provisions to protect the unborn Archbishop Jose H Gomez, who heads the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and the chairmen of six committees of the conference of the USCCB, have come out with a statement supporting the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act passed in the House of Representatives, which would provide aid to those in need during the pandemic crisis. Cardinal Dolan to consecrate the archdiocese of New York to St. Joseph The Archdiocese of New York will be consecrated to St Joseph on March 19 by Cardinal Timothy M Dolan. On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of St Joseph as the Patron of the Universal Church, Pope Francis had announced the “Year of St Joseph”, starting from December 8 2020 and ending on the same day this year, through the apostolic letter “Patris Corde”.