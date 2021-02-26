Germany's Presiding Bishop: „I Do Not Deny Communion To A Protestant" [But the Catholic Faith to Catholics]

Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German bishops, doesn't refuse communion to a Protestant during Mass.Bätzing said this at the press conference of the Online Spring Plenary Assembly of his bishops. He sees himself in line with Francis: "This is practice [= abuse] every Sunday in our parishes, and I also engage in this practice" - the church bureaucrat defended the priority of practice over intellectual honesty.Bätzing would not reprimand a priest who handles the Protestant Communion as he does - [but would make life difficult for a priest who celebrates the Latin Mass at the request of the faithful].A general invitation to Protestant Communion [which Bätzing publicly and clearly pronounced] was though "not possible" - he feigned. But the [wrong] "decision of conscience" of individuals was to be respected independently of this.One of the questions Bätzing avoided: Isn't it a question of honesty and "conscience" if a Protestant wanting to receive Holy Communion becomes a Catholic?