Reges Arabum et Saba Dona Adducent



"This is the glorious day on which Christ himself, the savior of the world, appeared; the prophets foretold him, the angels worshiped him; the Magi saw his star and rejoiced to lay their treasures at his feet." - from a Matins responsory for the feast of the Epiphany (6 Jan). Fresco in the nave of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr